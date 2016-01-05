CES 2016

At CES, Belty's Upgrade Includes New Look and Vibration Functionality

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
At CES, Belty's Upgrade Includes New Look and Vibration Functionality
Image credit: AOL
Belty: a self-adjusting belt.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

One of many odd things to come out of CES 2015 was Belty: a self-adjusting belt that would literally cut you some slack if you enjoyed your dinner a little too much. As mentioned last week, following the exposure at CES, the company behind it, Emotia, decided a redesign was in order. After the heavy, thick (but coolly industrial-looking) prototype, the new "Good Vibes" (or GV) model is slimmer, lighter and looks, well, more like a dress belt you'd actually see on sale in a clothes store. And it's not just a pretty (leathery) face.

The adjusting band is still here in, but the GV now has vibration functionality, meaning it can nag you while you're sat at your desk all day, and even pester about water intake if it thinks you're not hydrated enough. These features can be calibrated through the companion app, but as Emotia's spokesperson -- regularly -- reiterated, it all works / nags independent of your phone. Unfortunately, the prototype demo belt broke down before we got to hitch up our slacks for a test, but it's easy to see how refining the mechanism and swapping some of the build materials to plastic have helped lighten the smart buckle, and that it offers more than a lazier way of keeping your jeans up.

The belts themselves are hand-stitched leather, with the design company partnering with L'Aiglon to offer both black and brown options. Proper leather and a smart buckle means it will go on preorder priced at $395 next year. The company still expects to launch in December 2016 in time for the holidays. Because belts are a holiday gift.

Image Credit: Engadget

Image Credit: Engadget

Image Credit: Engadget

Image Credit: Engadget

Image Credit: Engadget

Image Credit: Engadget

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

CES 2016

The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

CES 2016

6 New Tech Upgrades Helpful for Entrepreneurs

CES 2016

The 6 Weirdest Gadgets at CES