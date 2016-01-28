My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Strategies

There Are Only 2 Guiding Principles for All Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
There Are Only 2 Guiding Principles for All Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Writer, Speaker, Entrepreneur, CEO of Happy Melly
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The two guiding principles for successful entrepreneurs are as follows:

  • Increasing the experiments
  • Shortening the feedback cycle

It all began with a blog. In 2008, I started noop.nl as a way to experiment with ideas and get feedback on my writing. Every thought that I had and every bit of content I produced went public through my blog as if it was my personal chat channel with the rest of the world.

Related: How Asking 'Why' 5 Times Can Change Your Life

This was long before the rise of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

It was completely the opposite approach compared to what I had done 10 years earlier. At the end of the '90s, I also had lots of ideas. But I kept them mostly to myself, and I tinkered endlessly with my texts, code and other creative endeavors until everything was "ready" for the public.

And then, nothing happened.

For example, for two years, I worked on a bookkeeping program that -- as I envisioned it -- would revolutionize bookkeeping forever. But one year after releasing the first version, I was still practically the only one using it. The world wasn't interested in yet another bookkeeping product.

While writing on my blog 10 years later, I worked the other way around. I wrote about how things should be and what the world could look like before committing to a single line of code for anything. This enabled me to understand, through conversations with my readers, what people really wanted. I could assess the value of my ideas with little more than thought experiments. 

Ultimately, the interaction with readers made me realize that business coaches and consultants were in need of concrete management practices offered with a licensing program. And then -- my life changed forever.

Related: The Power of the Blog: 6 Days from Submit to Pickup Truck

The core principles behind almost all innovation, development and management methods nowadays are increasing the rate of experiments and shortening the length of the feedback cycle. You can see it in Scrum, in Lean Startup, in Design Thinking and in Management 3.0. I believe they should also be the two guiding principles for every successful entrepreneur.

When I was developing my bookkeeping software, I was effectively running one experiment which took me two years to validate. But when I had a blog, I wrote about many ideas on which I could get feedback in just one day.

In 2016, even a blog can be a bit too slow. You can validate your ideas with SnapChat, Instagram, Periscope or any other platform that allows you instant interaction with people across the world.

So, increase the rate of your experiments and shorten the length of your feedback cycles. It works wonders for your learning rate. It's what got me to where I am now.

How do you become a top-rated micro-multinational with a growing, scalable business and a distributed, self-organizing team? In a series of posts, exclusively for Entrepreneur, I will share with you what I've learned.

Related: 5 Ways to Get Out of a Rut and Enter a State of Flow

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Strategies

Three Creative Ways to Acquire Your First Customers

Success Strategies

Want to Turn Your Side Project Into a Full-Time Business? Here's How This Man Did It.

Success Strategies

5 Steps to Maximizing Business Success