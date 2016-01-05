Snapchat

Snapchat Has a Plan to Supercharge Its Lackluster Ad Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Snapchat Has a Plan to Supercharge Its Lackluster Ad Business
Image credit: Reuters | Lucy Nicholson
The Snapchat logo is seen on the door of their headquarters in Venice, California.
Contributing Writer
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

The messaging startup will make it easier to buy and target ads.

Startup unicorn Snapchat, famous for its eponymous messaging app, faces a major hurdle to justifying its $16 billion valuation: It can’t sell enough of its lucrative ads to turn a profit.

The hot startup is preparing to address that issue this year by developing a new application programming interface that would make it much easier for advertising partners to purchase ads “with more precision and frequency,” according to Digiday. Developing an API would be a major building block towards growing Snapchat’s digital ad business.

After all, the one thing that Snapchat has besides piles of venture capital funding is engaged eyeballs: The app boasts 100 million daily users who watch 6 billion videos per day. It’s a large userbase that has attracted Fortune 500 companies—such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Nike —eager to pay as much as $500,000 for a single ad to reach Snapchat’s young and connected audience.

But Snapchat’s approach to ad sales has been relatively hands-on and relationship-oriented so far. The strategy has helped boost the quality of ads on the platform, but at the expense of volume. “It’s early days and we’re really focused on building long-term relationships with brands,” Mary Ritti, Snapchat’s vice president of communications told Reuters in November.

With a new API, advertisers could build Snapchat compatibility into the automated systems they currently use to purchase ad units, which would presumably mean the volume of ads sold and displayed on Snapchat would increase. Advertisers would also gain new ways to target consumers beyond gender, location, and age. Other major social platforms like Facebook and Twitter   already boast APIs.

An API would help Snapchat crack the lucrative political ad business, which is a goal for the company as spending rises in an presidential election year.

Advertising first appeared on the Snapchat platform in October 2014. Currently, Snapchat offers three kinds of ads: 10-second videos in the app’s Live Story feature, short clips on the news media-focused Discover network, and sponsored “geofilters” that place a sticker on user-generated photos and video based on location. General Electric in particular has embraced the geofilter ad unit, buying an package that inserted sponsored stickers that look like a boarding pass or train ticket to users’ messages on the app at airports or train stations over Thanksgiving weekend.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Snapchat

Snapchat May Launch Its Own Gaming Service Next Month

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company