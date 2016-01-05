Starbucks Whips Up New Drink for Its Menu

January 5, 2016 2 min read

Coffee aficionados have a myriad of reasons to love a latte, especially since Starbucks launched a new drink Tuesday: the latte macchiato.

Unlike its predecessor, the flat white (which was released last year), the latte macchiato is composed of ristretto shots of espresso combined with steamed whole milk. Both drinks join the company’s already-delicious espresso family, which includes the doppio espresso, caffe Americano, cappuccino and the caffe latte.

With just two ingredients, the latte macchiato’s zest comes from a technique called the free pour, which generates a dense foam similar to that of meringue. The drink is then marked by slowly-poured full espresso shots, making a signature espresso dot and a unique bold and roasty flavor.

Online, social media users’ response to the drink are generally positive, describing the drink as “perfectly blended”, “light”, “only 70 cals” and “perfect.”

According to Starbuck’s press release, the Latte Macchiato became available on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the U.S., Canada and participating locations across Latin America.

