Storytelling

Watch This Livestream on the Art of Storytelling January 13 at 2 p.m. EST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
There's an art to narratives that build connections and it's one that not every marketer has mastered. Tune in to watch this live panel where experts in branding and social marketing share their experiences -- and tips -- for telling compelling stories that build long-lasting loyalty and appeal. This special conversation features Kenny Nguyen, of Big Fish Presentations, Brittany Hodak of  Zinepak and Dave Kerpen of Likeable Local and will be broadcast live on this site. The event is the latest in General Assembly’s free speaker series celebrating innovation and initiative.

To watch the livestream: Tune in on this space Wednesday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

To attend future events: For reminders about this and other General Assembly events, register here.

Related: How ZinePak Built a Growing Publishing Empire on the Back of Bieber Fever

