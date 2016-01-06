Technology

Be On Beat: Daman And Sony Launch ActiveBeats

Be On Beat: Daman And Sony Launch ActiveBeats
Image credit: ActiveBeats
If getting fit is at the top of your list of resolutions, Daman and Sony Music Middle East may be able to help you succeed. The companies joined forces to create ActiveBeats by Daman, a mobile application that uses the power of music to make physical activity more enjoyable. While listening to music during exercise is certainly not a new concept, ActiveBeats does give it an interesting twist: the app contains music overlaid with fitness instruction allowing you to get the latest hits and exercise tips while you’re training. You can choose from dozens of songs, including Arabic music, with three different levels of intensity. The tips, available in both English and Arabic, could be the mo- tivation you need to bang out that last rep or two. ActiveBeats can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android powered mobile phones respectively. Get downloading and hit the gym!

