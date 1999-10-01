So, What Do You Think?

When you need an objective analysis of the marketability of your product or service, software isn't afraid to hurt your feelings.

Sitting in your basement, pondering how best to market your product or service? Even worse, is your idea of market research querying your closest friends at a weekend dinner party?

If you're nodding to either of these questions, know that at least you're not alone. Many homebased entrepreneurs often jump into the ring without doing any extensive market research or analysis.

However, instead of acting on sheer gut instinct (you can't always trust your gut) or relying on the often subjective support of your friends and family, consider using Business Resource Software's Business Insight 5.0. Business Insight is a program designed to answer key questions, such as: Are your prices and features competitive for your marketplace? How much do you need to invest in marketing? What market segment is most likely to purchase what you have to offer?

Business Insight asks you nearly 500 questions about your product, the market you're in, your competition and so forth, so be prepared to have a thorough grasp of your company's intended products and services. The program then analyzes your answers and assists you in creating a strategy. And don't sweat the time investment-the program's Quick Start feature limits the process to about two hours; one hour for input and one hour for initial feedback.

The program includes more than 35 charts and graphs to help you visualize your business strategy, as well as links to over 100 Web sites specializing in marketing and planning. It's also easy to install.

Business Insight costs $795, but that's pretty cheap for your own personal consultant-you can view the program before you buy by visiting http://www.brs-inc.com The program runs on Windows 95/98/NT 5.0.



