Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Tax Pro David McKeegan.

January 6, 2016 2 min read

Just as the holiday season wraps up, businesses have another season on the horizon: Tax season.

For those who dread those words, have no fear: tax expert David McKeegan wants to give you a helping hand.

As the founder of Greenback Expat Tax Services, Keegan and his team – who are spread out across 14 countries and 23 states -- prepares U.S. federal tax returns for American expats living all over the world. With a 100 percent remote workforce, Greenback Expat Tax Services serves a variety of clients, including entrepreneurs having no clue how to handle taxes.

"We get tons of questions each week from both new and experienced entrepreneurs about how the tax side of things works," says McKeegan. "It's one of those 'yucky' topics that everyone needs to understand, but no one wants to dig into. That is where we can really help folks and explain things in a way that makes sense."

Under his leadership, Greenback Expat Tax Services has incurred 250 percent growth in five years and has clients in 155 countries. The company also won a EMMA award -- an accolade recognizing excellence for marketing tactics targeted towards a multicultural demographic -- last year for expatriate tax provider of the year.

McKeegan himself is an enrolled agent, the highest credential the IRS awards. Prior to jumping into entrepreneurship, he was an analyst at UFJI and JPMorgan Chase and an associate director with the Bank of Scotland.

For the month of January, McKeegan is excited to offer up advice to entrepreneurs. He is looking to take your questions on an array of tax topics, including tax planning, tax preparation for small businesses or sole proprietors, freelancer inquirers, expense and deductible questions and tips to make it tax season easier.

Plus, because McKeegan's company is completely remote he is more than happy to discuss how to work, build and manage virtual teams.

Submit your questions by tweeting us, using the hashtag #ENTexpert. One topic will be selected by the editors of Entrepreneur and addressed by McKeegan in a weekly writeup.

