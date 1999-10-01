Learn To Share

October 1, 1999 1 min read

In your home office, chances are it's just you and your one? two? three? four? computers. Or maybe you've been hankering to pull your old 486 out of the closet but just don't have anywhere to put it. Or instead of replacing your computer, you'd rather add one. Meet the lasso of computer roundups: Raritan's SwitchMan. For $249, SwichMan can wrangle two to four PCs and put them all under the control of one monitor, keyboard and mouse. A two-channel model is also available for $169.

Switching is achieved at the push of a button or by programming your hot keys. SwitchMan sports VGA monitor ports and PS/2 mouse and keyboard connections. At just under 2 pounds and only 10 inches wide, the SwitchMan takes up a lot less space than another set of monitors, keyboards and mice. Switch over to http://www.raritan.com for all the specs.