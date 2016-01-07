'Star Wars' Has Eclipsed the Annual GDP of These 10 Economies
Star Wars is officially the highest-grossing film of all time in the US.
On Wednesday, after being in theaters for just 20 days, Star Wars surpassed Avatar’s $760.50 million record from 2009.
That amount is literally greater than the annual gross domestic product of these 10 countries, according to the 2014 figures from the World Bank:
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines — $729.3 million
- Comoros — $623.8 million
- Dominica — $524.1 million
- Tonga — $434.3 million
- Sao Tome and Principe — $337.4 million
- Federated States of Micronesia — $318.1 million
- Palau — $250.6 million
- Marshall Islands — $186.7 million
- Kiribati — $166.8 million
- Tuvalu — $37.8 million
The movie also holds the record for the biggest opening day at the domestic box office with $119.1 million, biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office with $247.96 million, and various others.