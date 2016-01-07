'Star Wars' Has Eclipsed the Annual GDP of These 10 Economies

January 7, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Star Wars is officially the highest-grossing film of all time in the US.

On Wednesday, after being in theaters for just 20 days, Star Wars surpassed Avatar’s $760.50 million record from 2009.

That amount is literally greater than the annual gross domestic product of these 10 countries, according to the 2014 figures from the World Bank:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines — $729.3 million Comoros — $623.8 million Dominica — $524.1 million Tonga — $434.3 million Sao Tome and Principe — $337.4 million Federated States of Micronesia — $318.1 million Palau — $250.6 million Marshall Islands — $186.7 million Kiribati — $166.8 million Tuvalu — $37.8 million

The movie also holds the record for the biggest opening day at the domestic box office with $119.1 million, biggest opening weekend at the domestic box office with $247.96 million, and various others.