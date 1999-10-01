SilverLakeTech's Print Screen Works

So That's What It's For
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Yes, you can print it all. As in the whole screen. It's the return of the Print Screen button. It's probably lurking around the edges of your keyboard, to the right of "F12." It may be the only key you've never pushed . . . until now. SilverLakeTech's Print Screen Works software utility revives the Print Screen button with a slew of added features. Once installed, your Print Screen button acts like a hot key that captures everything on your screen. You can then save the image as a bit map or JPG . . . or just print it!

As for the features, Print Screen Works can capture the whole screen, just the active window or any smaller piece. Preview and size adjustments are also built in. It can even automatically attach a captured image to e-mail for easy cyber-sending. Print Screen Works requires Windows 95/98/NT and costs $29.95. A visit to http://www.printscreenworks.com will fill you in on the details.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.