So That's What It's For

October 1, 1999 1 min read

Yes, you can print it all. As in the whole screen. It's the return of the Print Screen button. It's probably lurking around the edges of your keyboard, to the right of "F12." It may be the only key you've never pushed . . . until now. SilverLakeTech's Print Screen Works software utility revives the Print Screen button with a slew of added features. Once installed, your Print Screen button acts like a hot key that captures everything on your screen. You can then save the image as a bit map or JPG . . . or just print it!

As for the features, Print Screen Works can capture the whole screen, just the active window or any smaller piece. Preview and size adjustments are also built in. It can even automatically attach a captured image to e-mail for easy cyber-sending. Print Screen Works requires Windows 95/98/NT and costs $29.95. A visit to http://www.printscreenworks.com will fill you in on the details.