You've switched from cassettes to CDs, so now it's time to trade in your tape answering machine for a digital one. Move on up the technology ladder with the Casio PhoneMate TA-140 all-digital answering machine. With built-in Caller ID, the TA-140 can show up to 75 names and numbers and dial any of them with the push of a button. Caller ID block allows for only authorized numbers to ring-all others are sent straight to the answering machine.

Priced at only $39, the TA-140 also features a speakerphone and battery-free permanent memory protection in case of a power failure. The machine holds 14 minutes of digitally recorded messages with selective save and erase. Caller ID requires activation through your local phone company. Visit http://www.casiophonemate.com for the complete rundown.

