Franchise Players

This Man Is Paving His Road to Success as a SealMaster Franchisee

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Man Is Paving His Road to Success as a SealMaster Franchisee
Image credit: Sealmaster
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur’s Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you’re a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email franchiseplayers@entrepreneur.com.

Darrel Stein has been involved in franchises since people needed dial-up modems to access the Internet -- first in medical staffing, now in pavement products. His goal is to take his franchise and have it grow and expand. Now with SealMaster, Stein has the opportunity to do just that. Read on to learn more.

Image Credit: Darrel Stein

Name: Darrel Stein

Franchise owned: SealMaster in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Q. How long have you owned a franchise?
I owned and operated a medical staffing franchise for 10 years before I opened my SealMaster franchise. All told, I've been in franchises for 30 years.

Q. Why franchising?
Franchising has a much higher rate of success than startups. The franchisor has developed a known business model that works. The Sealmaster franchise is extremely successful and offers a unique opportunity.

Related: Other People's Trash Is How This Franchisee Makes His Treasure

Q: What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?
I owned and operated a medical staffing franchise -- placing medical professionals in temporary positions in hospitals and nursing homes.

Q: Why did you choose this particular franchise?
Prior to launching SealMaster, I did plenty of research into franchise opportunities. Essentially, I was looking for a franchise that had a lot of growth potential, something I could build and expand. SealMaster provides you the ability to grow this into a large entity. That really appealed to me. I also like that it is an equipment, asset-based franchise versus one that provides a service. Furthermore, SealMaster offers larger territories than most franchises.

Q: How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?
I spent about $750,000 in total seed money, with about $450,000 of that going to purchasing the building, and the other $300,000 going to advertising, hiring and other costs. In total, it took me 90 to 120 days to get up and running.

Related: Why This Franchisee Added Beer to Her Coffee-Based Career

Q: Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?
At the time, I was using the American Franchise Association. Mind you, this was in the mid-‘90s and our Internet connection was limited to slow dial-up. I was also using business brokers and talking to several of them to figure out the best franchise for me. I ultimately worked with a business broker.

Q: What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?
The most unexpected challenge I faced was trying to bring the sealcoating industry in my franchised territory into the 21st century. This is an old industry with outdated business methods, so Sealmaster has the business model and support to help the franchisee move their local franchise into a modern, respectable and growing marketplace.

Q: What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?
Prepare to work a lot… but the rewards are big. Once you narrow down the franchise concepts you’re targeting, really do your homework on each of them. Ask the current franchise owners too about their experience with the system. Make sure you’re making the best decision for you.

Q: What’s next for you and your business?
Sealmaster has an exceptionally wide product line. So I plan on capturing more of my market by widening our sales scope and selling the entire product line and services.

Related: This Franchisee's Business Has Taken Flight, But Not in an Ordinary Way

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchise Players

This Franchise Is Going to the Dogs, and That's Absolutely Fine

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

For These Franchisees, 'Care' and 'Assistance' Have Been Personal Priorities for 40 Years