I Want Answers

'Do you have a minute to answer a few questions?' Conducting customer surveys has traditionally been a lengthy process, but online, they're just a click away.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Want to get a handle on what makes Internet surfers stop at your Web site and buy your product or service? Instead of just assuming lively graphics and clever copy are reasons enough, you might actually try asking your visitors. In the process, you'll gain valuable insight to help you better target your market and achieve greater success.

If you're already calculating the high costs of most traditional customer surveys and thinking "no way," think again. NetReflector's InstantSurvey allows you to create your own inexpensive customer survey, and it further minimizes costs by using the Net as its chief tool for contacting customers and conducting market research. NetReflector's InstantSurvey is an online tool to help small-business owners get the feedback they need. For you marketing veterans, think of it as an online focus group.

Survey setup requires little technical know-how, and the cost of a completed survey can be as low as $40. For example, go to NetReflector's main menu, which breaks down the entire survey process into three logical sections. Here you'll find short tutorials on questionnaire creation and distribution, as well as survey management. With questionnaire creation, you have the option of creating your own survey questions from scratch, importing them from a word processor or customizing an InstantSurvey template. You can then distribute the questionnaire using InstantSurvey's e-mail engine or your own e-mail system, or by linking it to a Web site. InstantSurvey also allows you to easily monitor the status of your surveys, send reminders to people who haven't yet responded, and access the detailed reports it generates as well as the raw data.

Throughout the process, online wizards walk you through the different processes of creating and running a survey through various questions and simple steps. Or you can e-mail support@netreflector to arrange a telephone tutorial.

Still sound too good to be true? Consider, too, that there's nothing to lose: NetReflector's Web site (http://www.instantsurvey.com) offers a free trial survey of up to 25 people.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles business writer specializing in sales and marketing.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.