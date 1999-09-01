Going Logo

What's in a logo? Just the most important statement you can make about your company. Here's how to create the right one for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Not only is it one of the most creative aspects of marketing, but designing your company logo is also one of the most challenging tasks you'll face. A logo has to sum up your business in one concise visual image and leave people with a lasting positive impression. That said, the following are some definitive logo design do's and don'ts:

  • DO begin the design process by brainstorming. Sketch out about 12 to 15 ideas, then choose the top three or four. DON'T go out and have thousands of expensive business cards made before you bounce your favorite ideas off family, friends and professional peers.
  • DO consider your target market. The feeling your logo conveys should be appropriate to your business. For example, if you're a financial consultant, you might want to create something more conservative and classic rather than copying some shagadelic or Gothic design you saw on a recent CD cover. On the other hand, if yours is a creative type of business, these wilder, more colorful designs are probably appropriate. When in doubt, ask yourself whether your potential customers will be attracted to your favorite font (Vivaldi) and/or color choice (pink).
  • DO design your logo so it's easily reproducible in all sizes. This means your logo design should be simple and consist of a graphical icon. DON'T use a photograph, which may be indecipherable if enlarged or reduced significantly.
  • DO create a logo that can be reproduced in black and white so it can be easily faxed or photocopied.
  • If you use colors in your logo design, DO use them consistently. Decide ahead of time whether your logo is going to be black and white or a certain color, and then stick with the colors you choose.
  • Most important, once your logo is in place, DON'T change it. Your logo needs to represent your product or service as it is now and 10 years down the road. You DON'T want to hand out your business cards at a mixer and then come up with something you think is better three months later. No matter how interesting your logo choices have been, inconsistency will definitely tarnish your professional image.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles business writer specializing in sales and marketing.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'