Grip and Glide

The high-tech mouse pad

September 1, 1999 1 min read

I have a laptop. The mouse is a little stick in the middle of the keyboard and the laptop is designed to support my hands and wrists. So why can't you have the same comfort when working on a desktop? For one reason: Most mouse pads are flat. Your hands aren't.

Fellowes has taken the mouse pad high-tech by attaching a gliding gel wrist rest to the base of an oversized pad. The resulting Easy Glide does just that. Supporting the wrist, the gel rest moves along on ball bearings with your mousing activity. And at 10 inches by 12 inches, Easy Glide ensures you'll never experience disappearing mouse pad syndrome again. Available for $24.99 (street) in graphite/platinum, black/black and sapphire/black, this wrist rest lets you work in style and comfort. Glide your browser over to www.fellowes.com for more information.