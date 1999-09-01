Hello, You've Reached . . .

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

I'm guessing you don't have the room or the budget for a secretary. Symantec figured that out, too, and has introduced TalkWorks PRO 2.0. A voice and fax message system, TalkWorks allows you to create and manage up to 99 voice-mail boxes, set up a 24-hour fax-on-demand service for your customers, and view incoming faxes on your computer.

But wait, there's more: TalkWorks also takes voice messages. It can page you or call you to notify you of messages or faxes. If you don't like the sound of your own voice, a selection of professional prerecorded greetings are available. Compatible with Windows 95/98, the software costs $160 street and requires 16MB RAM, 64MB and a voice modem. If you'd like to put your computer to work handling the phones, visit www.symantec.com for the lowdown.

