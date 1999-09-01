Computers are getting swoopier, mouse pads are getting swoopier and now desks are getting swoopier, too.

September 1, 1999 1 min read

Computers are getting swoopier, mouse pads are getting swoopier and now desks are getting swoopier, too. I'm a traditional solid wood desk person myself, but I've got to admit, the Bush Net Surfer desk looks pretty neat. Its compact design houses a lot of features. The swoopy contoured desktop can be elevated and lowered for maximum comfort. A synthetic Wearguard finish protects the desktop and keeps it looking sharp.

A pull-out printer shelf, a foot rest and built-in CD-ROM storage are some of the extras incorporated into this $299 (street) desk. Even though it's called the Net Surfer, it's just as practical for business work, especially if you don't have the room for a large desk. Choose from either sand maple and green, or black and cherry to match your decor. Surf over to www.bushfurniture.com to request a brochure.