Organize. . .Don't Agonize

Tips for taking control of your office
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

March 23rd is National Organize Your Home Office Day. Here are five ways to help you get organized:

1. Take a good, long look at your office arrangement. If you're constantly leaving your desk to retrieve supplies or information, move things around to make your office more functional.

2. Survey everything on your desk and leave only those items you use on a daily or weekly basis. Anything else should be stored on a secondary work surface, a nearby bookcase or shelves; filed; tossed; or donated.

3. Create additional storage space. Add a bookcase, build shelves within a closet or clear out a drawer in your file cabinet. Use your new space to store items that were formerly stuffed in a box, stacked on a chair or piled on the floor.

4. Review your planning system. Whether you're using a paper-based planner, electronic organizer or computerized system, make sure the system still meets your needs.

5. Take control of stacks of magazines, newspapers and newsletters. If your magazines or newsletters are more than six months old, either file them in magazine holders or within your office closet (keep only one year at a time), recycle them or donate them. Newspapers more than two days old are no longer "new." Recycle those, too.

For more organizing tips, you can visit the author's Web site at www.everythingsorganized.com

Lisa Kanarek (www.everythingsorganized.com) is a home office organizing expert and author of several books, including Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.