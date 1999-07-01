The Road To Investors

Finding financing is never easy. And while there may be no direct route, several new sites point the way to capital.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Fast-growing companies have a new online option for finding investors. OffRoad Capital (http://www.offroadcapital.com) has created a private equity investment marketplace on the Net, matching established small businesses with private investors. Entrepreneurs can raise $3 million to $15 million online.

Acting as both a banker and an investment community, OffRoad's goal is to sell pieces of small companies to individual investors, offering an alternative to traditional financing such as banks. "The private capital markets have been effectively closed to most individual investors, even those with a relatively high net worth," says OffRoad founder, chairman and CEO Stephen D. Pelletier.

"On the other side are many solid, privately owned, growth-oriented companies with identifiable exit strategies that haven't had access to creative or sophisticated financing options. Our research found these two groups are frustrated by limited access to capital on one side and deals on the other."

According to Pelletier, companies in need of financing have to beg--relying on traditional lenders or the off chance of finding an angel investor. Even with luck, angels and private financial lenders will seldom cough up more than $2 million, even for the most promising enterprise.

OffRoad is coupling its new Internet-based investor community with its own broker/dealer subsidiary to speed up the investment process, presenting screened and structured financing opportunities. By the time investor and entrepreneur meet, they've already been prequalified by the company.

The company is looking for established small businesses with an income stream and "well-defined characteristics for investing--" that is, revenue growth in the 20 percent range; demonstrated successful income- raising efforts through traditional sources; willingness to comply with disclosure and quarterly reporting; and clearly defined exit opportunities for investors.

Visiting Garage.com

If funding in the million-dollar-plus range is a little out of your league, take heart. Smaller high-tech and medical science start-ups looking for seed money should check out Garage.com (http://www.garage.com), a company that not only offers a ton of resources for small, high-tech entrepreneurs but which recently launched a monthly "investor showcase."

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.