Software Freebies

SBA offers shareware for business finance

April 20, 2006 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready to make a beeline for the nearest mall to grab some overpriced bit of business financing software? Freeze, turkey. Now ask yourself, wouldn't it be great to get this stuff without draining your business's bank account?

Believe it or not, smart entrepreneurs are saving money on software every day at the SBA's Web site: Tucked away in the site is a comprehensive library of computer shareware that covers every aspect of business finance, all free for the taking (http://www.sbaonline.sba.gov/shareware/finfile.html). Think of it this way-you pay taxes, so why not get your money's worth?

The SBA's library includes more than 100 downloadable software programs covering areas like accounting, bank loans, financial analysis spreadsheets, invoicing, venture capital, business plan templates-you name it, they've got it. Software for small-business billing, loan tracking and contract management, check processing, employee payroll, and cash-flow enhancement ... the list goes on.

Other shareware at the SBA site offers help in buying, selling and negotiating investments; client invoicing; debt management; inventory control; and billing rates. Call (800) 827-5722 for more information.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.