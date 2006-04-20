Software Freebies

SBA offers shareware for business finance
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready to make a beeline for the nearest mall to grab some overpriced bit of business financing software? Freeze, turkey. Now ask yourself, wouldn't it be great to get this stuff without draining your business's bank account?

Believe it or not, smart entrepreneurs are saving money on software every day at the SBA's Web site: Tucked away in the site is a comprehensive library of computer shareware that covers every aspect of business finance, all free for the taking (http://www.sbaonline.sba.gov/shareware/finfile.html). Think of it this way-you pay taxes, so why not get your money's worth?

The SBA's library includes more than 100 downloadable software programs covering areas like accounting, bank loans, financial analysis spreadsheets, invoicing, venture capital, business plan templates-you name it, they've got it. Software for small-business billing, loan tracking and contract management, check processing, employee payroll, and cash-flow enhancement ... the list goes on.

Other shareware at the SBA site offers help in buying, selling and negotiating investments; client invoicing; debt management; inventory control; and billing rates. Call (800) 827-5722 for more information.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.