Multiple Advantages

When it comes to the task of home networking, you can find many solutions on the market. But few are as simple and cost-efficient as Applica U2 from Concurrent Controls Inc.

Applica U2 ($149 street) for Windows 95/98 gives you all the benefits of having a second PC without acquiring another computer. You do, however, have to add another monitor, keyboard and mouse.

How does it work? Place the ISA expansion card in your existing PC, run the cable (included) to the U2 connector box, and connect the second user's monitor, keyboard and mouse to the U2 connector box. After that, two users can surf the Web, create documents and send e-mail all at the same time, without a significant decrease in computing performance.

To accomplish this feat, Applica U2 takes advantage of the built-in multitasking features of Windows 95/98. It's a lot less expensive than buying a second PC, and it allows for efficient sharing of resources (such as your modem) and computer files.

For more information, visit www.applica.com

