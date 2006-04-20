On The Money

Managing your personal and business finances
Everyone who has lived outside a cave for 10 years knows that Intuit's Quicken is a popular, easy-to-use program for managing personal finances, keeping a checkbook in order and so on. But less is known about Quicken Home & Business 99, which starts with the full version of Quicken Deluxe 99 and adds invoices with your logo, reimbursement tracking, Schedule C reports and other tools for homebased entrepreneurs.

So where does home end and business begin? You don't have to worry about it-this package lets you pay bills, track investments, generate profit and loss statements, and create monthly reports. While full-blown accounting packages have always been a pain, Quicken offers a mix of personal and professional business tools that's just right for a variety of homebased businesses.

Call (800) 446-8848 for more information, or check out Intuit's Web site at www.intuit.com

Hot Tip: Need help deciphering new tax laws and identifying tax deductions? Small Business at Quicken.com will feature an Online Tax Relief Center until T-Day, April 15.

Rebecca Frances Rohan has been a computer and Internet journalist since 1988. She is the author of Building Better Web Pages (AP Professional).

