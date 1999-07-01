How Low Can You Go?

Outrageously high long-distance bills eat away at your budget. A new telephone manager system finds the best rates, cutting out those hidden fees and charges.

July 1, 1999 1 min read

This story appears in the July 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Running your business from home can mean receiving some very large phone bills. Trying to keep costs down with the long distance plan of the month or a shopping list full of 10-10-this-or-that numbers is a hassle at best. Hidden charges and monthly fees are not uncommon.

But there is hope. Uniden's Long Distance Manager telephone has arrived on the market to take the guesswork out of long distance. Before making a call on this 900 MHz cordless phone, depress the Long Distance Manager key on the side of the phone. The phone will search through a database of all major long-distance carriers and, in less than one second, assign a low rate to your call. A bill, sans inconvenient service charges, arrives monthly from a Uniden-contracted company with the rundown of your phone activity. And you don't have to sign up with a long-distance provider.

Uniden's EXL8900 model is priced at $49.95, and the EXLI8962, with call waiting and caller ID capabilities, is available for $89.95. For more information, visit www.uniden.com.