There's no need to worry about writer's block if you use a software program that puts words in your mouth.

July 1, 1999 1 min read

Ever find yourself at a loss for words? It's bad enough in conversation, but it's even worse when you're writing a business letter. WriteExpress Corp.'s Easy Letters is exactly what the title says. With more than 11,000 sentences, 39,000 phrases and 2,000 ready-to-use letters, you'll be prepared for any communication occasion.

After downloading the demo copy available at the WriteExpress Web site (www.writeexpress.com), I found the step-by-step interface refreshingly easy. There are more than 500 topics to choose from, everything from apologies to sales and complaints. The pre-written letters are thoughtful and thorough. At $39.95, it's a small investment to ensure your business correspondence is both professional and appropriate.

System requirements are Windows 3.1/95/98/NT4.0, 8MB available RAM and 5MB available hard-drive space. It also directly integrates with Word 97 and Word Perfect 7 and 8.