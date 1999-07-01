Room For Improvement

You give one to your marketing materials, business plan--even your wardrobe. If it's time to make over your home office, you can design your dream room on the Net.

July 1, 1999 1 min read

Is your home office screaming for an overhaul? If you're ready for a new home office but don't know where to start, log on to http://www.hermanmiller.com and discover design talents you never knew existed. Herman Miller Inc., an international firm that makes and sells commercial and residential furniture, has created a room planner that enables you to create a custom-made, "virtual" room that's formatted to the dimensions of your home. You can design your office with 154 pieces of Herman Miller furniture, various windows and doors, and even put in pets scaled to size (although you'll have to buy or adopt those somewhere else).

Lisa Kanarek (http://www.everythingsorganized.com) is a home office organizing expert and author of several books, including Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

