Big Blue For Small Businesses

Financial Questions? Free Expert Advice On IBM

June 1, 1999 2 min read

Whenever I'm baffled by a money question or simply want some reliable financial advice, I know where to find an expert on virtually any subject--for free.

IBM's Small Business Center (http://www.businesscenter.ibm.com) is one of the Internet's most comprehensive online resources for budding homebased businesses, with tons of articles, financial information and small-business links. The site also offers a Q&A service--top-notch experts answer your e-mails regarding everything from spreadsheets to collecting overdue bills.

The site has just introduced a new section, e-business Products and Services for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs, that includes Web-authoring software for setting up business Web sites, an e-commerce software tool, and special software for safeguarding data and financial transactions. "Everybody recognizes the promise of the Internet is transforming your operation into an e-business," says Bill McCracken, manager of strategy and marketing for the company's Personal Systems Group. "IBM is offering entrepreneurs and small businesses everything they need to quickly create a professional presence on the Internet and engage in e-commerce."

At $59.95, IBM's NetObjects TopPage Web-authoring software provides beginners and others with the ability to create professional-quality Web pages without programming experience, and a step-by-step tutorial on site design.

The e-business start-up package, which costs $29.95, is a complete design package to get small businesses up and running on the Internet quickly. Go online to publish, accept credit card orders, or maintain any number of Web sites. Visit the site directly or call (800) IBM-5800 for more information.

Contact Source

IBM Small Business Center

Mark Johnson, IBM Small Business PR

Phone: (914) 642-6214 Fax: (914) 642-5795

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.