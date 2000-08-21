Stay Tuned

Starting a Business

Direct-response industry magazine: Response
Business Start-Ups magazine, April 2000

Infomercials and direct-response TV ads have become some of the most successful routes for inventors to get their products to leading retailers. These retailers often use the "As Seen on TV" marketing technique to push products, as the merchandise can keep selling long after its last TV spot. Best of all for inventors, the infomercial promoters usually finance most-if not all-of the cost of producing and marketing the idea. To stay on top of the latest developments in the direct-response industry, subscribe to Response magazine (http://www.responsemag.com), which covers multichannel direct advertising (including infomercials), one- to two-minute direct commercials and direct-response Web advertising. Annual subscriptions are $39.

Don Debelak (dondebelak@uswest.net)is a new-business marketing consultant who has been introducing new products for more than 20 years. He is the author of Bringing Your Product to Market (John Wiley & Sons, $19.95, 800-225-5945).

