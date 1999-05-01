Right On Course

The SBA goes to the head of the class with its new online education forum on raising capital.
Looking for a crash course in raising money for your small business? The SBA has created several new online business courses, available through its Web site (www.sba.gov). These are seven- to 30-minute self-paced learning modules organized in an easy-to-follow format. Content is enhanced with graphics, audio and numerous links to other useful small-business learning resources.

One of these new e-classes "How To Raise Capital for a Small Business" guides users through the money maze, providing step-by-step help with preparing a bulletproof loan proposal, and explaining exactly how banks review loan requests. The site also offers a comprehensive training course on writing a winning business plan, with descriptions of all the necessary components.

Also worth checking out: the SBA's publication, How to Raise Money for a Small Business: Business Initiatives. Read it before trying to raise start-up money on your own. For more information, call (800) UASK-SBA.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

