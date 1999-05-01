Information Jackpot

AmEx site: Don't stay home without it

May 1, 1999 1 min read

The American Express Small Business Exchange Web site provides a comprehensive, if somewhat overwhelming, amount of information regarding all financial aspects of starting and running a homebased business. Get ready to sift through tutorials and self-tests, forums and an "Ask the experts" Q&A section for free personalized answers to puzzling financial problems (www.americanexpress.com/smallbusiness).

The "Managing Your Cash" section covers everything from articles on increasing your cash flow and cash flow "triage" (a system for managing priorities) to tips on getting paid more quickly and managing debt.

In "Finding Money," users can learn more not only about traditional funding sources, but also about lesser-known capital programs, as well as find listings of venture capital clubs, small-business investment companies and venture capital lenders. Of special note is "Give Yourself the Money Hunting Edge," an article that explains how to get a leg up on your competition in search for cash.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.