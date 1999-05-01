Information Jackpot

AmEx site: Don't stay home without it
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

The American Express Small Business Exchange Web site provides a comprehensive, if somewhat overwhelming, amount of information regarding all financial aspects of starting and running a homebased business. Get ready to sift through tutorials and self-tests, forums and an "Ask the experts" Q&A section for free personalized answers to puzzling financial problems (www.americanexpress.com/smallbusiness).

The "Managing Your Cash" section covers everything from articles on increasing your cash flow and cash flow "triage" (a system for managing priorities) to tips on getting paid more quickly and managing debt.

In "Finding Money," users can learn more not only about traditional funding sources, but also about lesser-known capital programs, as well as find listings of venture capital clubs, small-business investment companies and venture capital lenders. Of special note is "Give Yourself the Money Hunting Edge," an article that explains how to get a leg up on your competition in search for cash.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.