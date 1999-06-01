Having a PR panic attack? We've got just what the doctor ordered: http://www.caruba.com , a PR hotline that provides free online house calls to entrepreneurs.

June 1, 1999 1 min read

This story appears in the June 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Started by Alan Caruba, a PR counselor and author of Don't Panic! A Guide To Crisis Communications (The Caruba Organization), http://www.caruba.com can help remedy all your PR problems, from press- release-induced writers' block to crisis management.

Caruba's Web site covers such topics as "How to Spot Hype" (bragging about your "friend" Bill Gates), "10 Secrets of PR Success" (contacting editors early in the week when they're not on deadline), "Top 10 Most Common PR Mistakes" (addressing a letter or press release to a deceased editor), "Crisis PR: Most Are Unprepared" (blaming your business mistake on the right-wing conspiracy).

Through http://www.caruba.com , you can purchase two PR guides written by Caruba, "Getting Famous" and "Don't Panic," for $5 each. Caruba himself also answers PR-related questions via e-mail at acaruba@aol.com. You can arrange an hour or more of personal counseling by phone as well.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles business writer specializing in sales and marketing.