Beam Me Up

Companies that can help you get your product onto direct-response TV stations and into retail stores

June 17, 2007 1 min read

Business Start-Ups magazine, April 2000

Many companies can help you take your product onto direct-response TV and then into retail stores. Here's a few you may want to try:

Emson Inc.: (a division of E. Mishan & Sons) 2350 Fifth Ave., #800, New York, NY 10001, (212) 689-9094, http://www.emsontv.com

hawthorne direct inc.: 300 N. 16th St., P.O. Box 1366, Fairfield, IA 52556, (515) 472-3800, http://www.hawthornedirect.com

Infotopia: (a division of National Boston Medical Inc.) 43 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780, (508) 884-8820, http://www.nbmedical.com

Retail Distributors LLC: 150 E. Palmetto Park Rd., #700, Boca Raton, FL 33432, (561) 391-2600, http://www.dtrttv.com

Telebrands: 81 Two Bridges Rd., Fairfield, NJ 07004, (201) 244-0400, http://www.telebrands.com

TriStar Products Inc.: 4 Century Dr., Parsippany, NJ 07054, (973) 683-1000, http://www.tristarproductsinc.com

Don Debelak (dondebelak@uswest.net)is a new-business marketing consultant who has been introducing new products for more than 20 years. He is the author of Bringing Your Product to Market (John Wiley & Sons, $19.95, 800-225-5945).