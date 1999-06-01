What's The Big Idea?

If you've got one, you'd better protect it. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Web site shows you how.

Inventors, take note. If you need information on how to patent or trademark your product or idea, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's (PTO) Web site, located at http://www.uspto.gov, should be your first stop.

The site offers a smorgasbord of information, so if you don't know what you want, the FAQ sections of the patent and trademark pages are a good place to start. Among the other services you'll find are a searchable database, a roster of agents and attorneys registered to practice before the PTO, guides to filing utility and design patents, advice on how to file a trademark or service mark application electronically, and much more.

Should you prefer to speak with a live person, call the PTO's toll-free help line at (800) PTO-9199.