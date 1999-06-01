Get connected with a surge protector.

Usually the words "surge protector" conjure images of computer power cords plugged into a brick-sized outlet on the floor. The Panamax Towermax SOHO surge protector meets that expectation, then takes it a step further. Power cords aren't the only lines that need protection from surges, spikes and lightning storms. Signal lines, including modem phone lines and network wiring, can be conduits for damaging levels of electricity as well. The Towermax SOHO covers the bases with four AC outlets, two plug-ins for standard phone lines and one for a 10BaseT.

The automatic reset feature ensures the Towermax is back to normal within one to three seconds after an over-voltage. A lifetime $5 million connected equipment warranty means it's guaranteed to protect. With a street price of approximately $69, the Towermax is affordable for your desktop and your fax machine. Visit http://www.panamax.com for more information.