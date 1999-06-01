All For One

Multi-functional device makes things easier.
A printer plus a fax machine plus a scanner plus a copier can add up, both cost-wise and space-wise. You could devote a whole desk as well as a large chunk of your budget to these four pieces, or you could consider a machine like the Compaq A900 multifunction printer, which provides those four functions without skimping on features.

The A900 prints and copies black and white or color documents at up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution and scans in 24-bit full color at up to 300 x 300 dpi. Faxing features include a 30-page automatic document feeder and a handy automatic fax-recognition function in case you don't have the budget to invest in a separate fax line. The simplified layout of the front control panel eliminates the confusion inherent to a lot of all-in-one machines. Its compact size and $349 street price make the A900 an attractive alternative, especially for a space-restricted home office. Detailed specs are available at http://www.compaq.com

