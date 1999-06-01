Goodbye Wrist Rest!

New technology software lets your PC become your personal secretary.

June 1, 1999 1 min read

It's a rare person who really enjoys typing (I know I don't). It can be time-consuming and hard on the hands. Wouldn't it be nice to have someone take dictation? With Dragon NaturallySpeaking Preferred Version 3.5 ($159.95 street), your PC can be your personal secretary 24 hours a day with no salary or employment taxes. For the initial time it took to train it, the software is amazingly accurate. It pays to have 64MB RAM(rather than the 32MB minimum) to run the optional BestMatch technology software (which requires a minimum of 48MB and a 200 Mhz Pentium Processor), as it increases the program's accuracy significantly.

You can use vocal commands to navigate between windows, format text and utilize menus. One of the nicest features: Dragon keeps on learning as you use it, always improving its recognition. A microphone is included. The program requires Windows 95/98/NT 4.0 with at least a 133 MHz Pentium processor and a 16-bit sound card. Visit http://www.dragonsys.com to learn more.