Up And At It

June 1, 1999 1 min read

If you've been Web surfing for any amount of time, chances are you've tried some of the many freeware and shareware programs available for download. A quick glance at my own desktop reveals Adobe Acrobat Reader 1.0, Copernic 99, WinZip 7.0 and PowerPlay--software I use every day. Joining them is Catch·UP from Manageable Software Services Inc. Catch·UP does just that: It scans your disks for potentially upgradeable Windows software and drivers and, in connection with your Web browser, heads out to the Net to find available upgrades. It gave me the option to upgrade everything from my Netscape browser to Microsoft Euro Currency support. Catch·UP is a useful utility to quickly and easily find the latest releases of the software you rely on. You can download it for free at http://www.manageable.com