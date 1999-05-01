Pick Up The Pace

Two new programs turn even the slowest Web e-mail services into surefire speed demons.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Free Web-based e-mail is an irresistible slice of the Net. These days, who doesn't have an account with Hotmail (http://www.hotmail.com), Yahoo! Mail (http://www.yahoo.com) or Angelfire (http://www.angelfire.com)? These free accounts can be accessed from anywhere-all that's required is a computer with an Internet connection and a Web browser.

But there's a downside. Reading and responding to Web-based e-mail is slow, slow, slow. Pages take forever to refresh, especially as new banner ads pop into view. The core problem: The Web is often just molasses-paced. But now there are acceleration remedies. A pair of programs-C-WebMail (http://www.cwebmail.com) and ZinCheck Mail (http://www.zinchak.com)-can be toggled to retrieve Web-based e-mail from any standard offline e-mail reader (Eudora, MS Outlook, Netscape Mail and so on). You log on to the Net to get mail and to send, but otherwise do your reading and writing offline, without distracting ads and other time wasters. Just install the programs-they're easily configured to work with all standard e-mail apps-and forget about them. They perform their techno magic act behind the scenes with no further help from you.

Currently, C-WebMail can access mail only from Hotmail and Yahoo! Mail (a Hotmail trial is free for 30 days; the standard version costs $10), while the freeware ZinCheck does the job at those leaders plus Angelfire, MailCity (http://www.mailcity.com) and a few more. Which to use? Our advice: Try them both. Either way, you'll soon be saving plenty of time.

Robert McGarvey started exploring the online world over a decade ago with Genie, and has been writing on--and complaining about--the Net ever since. He writes about the Web for Entrepreneur, BizTravel.com and Upside.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.