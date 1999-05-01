Starring Role

How the EPA is buddying up to business owners.

The EPA wants to help entrepreneurs save money and clean up the environment. Consequently, the agency has created the Energy Star Small Business program. Business owners who voluntarily enroll in the program receive information on how to save an average of 30 to 50 percent on energy costs.

Other benefits include a free 90-page guide titled Putting Energy Into Profit, a monthly newsletter keeping you abreast of the latest deregulation information, and the opportunity to be nationally recognized as an Energy Star.

To sign up for the free program, call (888) 782-7937 or go to http://www.epa.gov/smallbiz.

