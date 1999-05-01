Starring Role

How the EPA is buddying up to business owners.
This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

The EPA wants to help entrepreneurs save money and clean up the environment. Consequently, the agency has created the Energy Star Small Business program. Business owners who voluntarily enroll in the program receive information on how to save an average of 30 to 50 percent on energy costs.

Other benefits include a free 90-page guide titled Putting Energy Into Profit, a monthly newsletter keeping you abreast of the latest deregulation information, and the opportunity to be nationally recognized as an Energy Star.

To sign up for the free program, call (888) 782-7937 or go to http://www.epa.gov/smallbiz.

Jacquelyn Lynn left the corporate world more than 12 years ago and has been writing about business and management issues from her home office in Winter Park, Florida, ever since.

