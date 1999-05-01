Prints Charming

Can you really design direct-mail pieces without dashing off to the nearest Kinkos? It's time to consider an online copy center.
This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

Do you have the perfect idea for a direct-mail piece, but lack direction when it comes to designing one? Forget Kinkos-check out iPrint.com (www.iPrint.com), an online Internet print shop. With the click of a mouse, iPrint.com allows you to design postcard mailers with text, graphics and digital photos as well as colored ink and different fonts. Royal P. Farros, iPrint.com's president and CEO, touts his company as "the only self-service WYSIWYG Internet environment that enables customers to view exactly how a product will look before it's printed."

Why stop at mailers? With iPrint.com, you can go hog-wild, creating custom-made business cards, letterhead, envelopes and invitations. And if you're truly cyber-savvy, you can even opt to send your masterpieces via e-mail.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles business writer specializing in sales and marketing.

