Quick Click

Breaking News
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Virginia lawmakers recently adopted legislation that would make it a crime to send spam on the Internet. If Governor James Gilmore passes the bill (as he's promised), Virginia would become the second state in the nation with the ability to criminally prosecute Internet spammers. (California adopted a criminal statute on spamming last year.)

The measure is even more notable, considering Virginia is home to AOL, which services approximately 16 million of the United States' estimated 50 million Internet users.

The bill deems illegal spamming a misdemeanor, with maximum fines of $500. "Malicious" spamming-spamming costing the victim losses of more than $2,500-could be considered a felony. In addition, ISPs would be able to sue spammers for damages in the amount of $10 per message, or $25,000 a day, whichever amount is greater. Spammed individuals could sue for similar amounts.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles business writer specializing in sales and marketing.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.