Search And Recover

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

With millions of Web sites out there, it's difficult to find the information you need. Search engines are helpful, but more often than not they just reduce the Net's ocean of pages to a great lake. If you don't have the time or inclination to sift through thousands of search results, Copernic 99 comes in handy. Available online as freeware from Copernic Technologies, this software will spare you the pain of traveling endlessly from search engine to search engine.

An intuitive interface helps you navigate Copernic 99's many features. Tell it what you're looking for in the search wizard, and it runs an online query of more than 30 major information sources, including Yahoo!, HotBot and Deja News. Duplicate results are deleted so you're more likely to find relevant sites with specific information. Copernic 99 can cut Web searches down to mere seconds.

Program features include progress bars that let you know which search engines it's checking and when they respond, search results that are viewable offline and relevancy scores for each page. To explore a link, just click and Copernic 99 automatically opens your browser to the page.

Copernic 99 requires Netscape 2.0 or higher or Internet Explorer 3.0 or higher, Windows 95/98/NT, a 486 DX processor, 8MB RAM, and 5MB hard-drive space. For more information or to download a copy, visit www.copernic.com

