A Picture Is Worth . . .

The eyes have it, thanks to "visual thinking" software.

May 1, 1999 1 min read

Some people learn primarily by hearing, some by doing, and others by seeing. With an eye toward the visually oriented, Inspiration Software has released Inspiration 5.0 Professional Edition. This unusual software program is characterized as a "visual thinking tool." It offers an intuitive way to organize ideas and information through the use of pictures, symbols, text and links.

Flow charts, outlines and knowledge maps are all within the capabilities of Inspiration 5.0. Diagrams can be formed using symbols and shapes drawn from extensive libraries, then refined with the draw tool. The text windows automatically expand to accommodate lengthier thoughts. All this is pulled together by connecting lines and arrows wherever you designate. The results are as neat or as chaotic as you wish, making this a good program for those who feel boxed in by structured entities like databases and spreadsheets.

At $89.95 (street), Inspiration 5.0 is available for Windows and Macintosh formats. Windows requirements include 95/98/NT 4.0 or Windows 3.1. The Macintosh version requires a Mac Plus or higher and System 6.0.4 or higher. To find out more about Inspiration or to download a demonstration copy, visit www.inspiration.com