Still Standing

May 1, 1999

For portable power, laptops are essential, but like all computers, they generate heat. Holding your laptop on your lap for any length of time is guaranteed to generate toasty thighs. The LapStand from LapStand Inc. is designed as a convenient alternative to balancing your expensive computer on your briefcase or knees. Weighing in at less than 2 pounds, the LapStand collapses in under 10 seconds to 2 by 3.75 by 9.5 inches¾making it all the easier to tuck away and transport.

Conveniently placed velcro buttons adhere to the back of your labtop and to the LapStand to prevent small bumps on the road from becoming major disasters. Designed by engineers for stability, it comes with an unconditional lifetime guarantee. The LapStand is available for $79.95 at www.lapstand.com or by calling (513) 772-3131.