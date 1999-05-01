Still Standing

Laptop accessories.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

For portable power, laptops are essential, but like all computers, they generate heat. Holding your laptop on your lap for any length of time is guaranteed to generate toasty thighs. The LapStand from LapStand Inc. is designed as a convenient alternative to balancing your expensive computer on your briefcase or knees. Weighing in at less than 2 pounds, the LapStand collapses in under 10 seconds to 2 by 3.75 by 9.5 inches¾making it all the easier to tuck away and transport.

Conveniently placed velcro buttons adhere to the back of your labtop and to the LapStand to prevent small bumps on the road from becoming major disasters. Designed by engineers for stability, it comes with an unconditional lifetime guarantee. The LapStand is available for $79.95 at www.lapstand.com or by calling (513) 772-3131.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.