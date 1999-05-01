Do It Yourself

Must-have tools for the handy computer fixer
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

The Belkin Bulldog 20-piece computer tool kit is for people who want to take care of upgrades, repairs or just basic maintenance without having to haul their computer into the shop. The kit comes with various tools handily strapped into a zippered black vinyl case.

If you think the toolbox in your garage will serve you just as well, think again. All the Belkin tools are demagnetized, a must if you want to protect your valuable equipment while you're tinkering. Hard drives and magnetized media can be particularly susceptible to magnetized tools.

The three-way ratchet driver set, insulated tweezers and a three-pronged part retriever make upgrading your computer's memory yourself a not-so-daunting prospect. The slotted and Phillips miniscrewdrivers with pocket clips are perfectly scaled for working under your system's hood. A chip extractor, chip inserter, 12-piece bit set and three-way ratchet driver with forward, lock and reverse round out the kit.

The $20 tool kit comes with a one-year warranty. Belkin offers similar kits in both larger and smaller sizes, as well as individual pieces if you want to customize your kit. For a full rundown of available products, visit Belkin Components at www.belkin.com or call (800) 223-5546.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.