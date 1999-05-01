Do It Yourself

Must-have tools for the handy computer fixer

May 1, 1999 1 min read

The Belkin Bulldog 20-piece computer tool kit is for people who want to take care of upgrades, repairs or just basic maintenance without having to haul their computer into the shop. The kit comes with various tools handily strapped into a zippered black vinyl case.

If you think the toolbox in your garage will serve you just as well, think again. All the Belkin tools are demagnetized, a must if you want to protect your valuable equipment while you're tinkering. Hard drives and magnetized media can be particularly susceptible to magnetized tools.

The three-way ratchet driver set, insulated tweezers and a three-pronged part retriever make upgrading your computer's memory yourself a not-so-daunting prospect. The slotted and Phillips miniscrewdrivers with pocket clips are perfectly scaled for working under your system's hood. A chip extractor, chip inserter, 12-piece bit set and three-way ratchet driver with forward, lock and reverse round out the kit.

The $20 tool kit comes with a one-year warranty. Belkin offers similar kits in both larger and smaller sizes, as well as individual pieces if you want to customize your kit. For a full rundown of available products, visit Belkin Components at www.belkin.com or call (800) 223-5546.