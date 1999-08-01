Cashing In With Money Hunters

Popular TV show expands to the Net
MoneyHunter.com is an online companion to the Money Hunt TV program, which features many of the nation's leading entrepreneurs including Jerry Yang, the founder of Yahoo! and Candice Carpenter, creator and CEO of iVillage, who explain how to make and keep money. It's a great place for entrepreneurs with businesses of any size to get free information.

The site includes excellent sections on financial and investment Q & As, advice and contact information for mentors and investors, and a how-to section for anyone just starting out in the business world.

Users can download a business plan template, search for a mentor on any financial topic--with leading entrepreneurs sharing their secrets. Perhaps the most useful is the "Golden Rolodex," a guide to other sites that track and locate investors on the Web, a "deep" directory of contacts searchable by criteria, and information from the Money Hunt program.

Got the TV star bug? Once you're done gathering financial information for your business, you can even register to be a guest on the program--that is, if you make it through the show's online audition.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

