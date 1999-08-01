Singing The Shipping Blues

SOHO freight carries a premium weight.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Operate a homebased business from the boonies or 'burbs? Either way, it costs more bucks to ship to or from your business.

UPS announced in February it was tacking on a $1 delivery area surcharge to less accessible ZIP codes--atop the added buck it charges on residential deliveries--for all packages to residential addresses.

The delivery area surcharge (DAS) helps UPS defray the cost of making daily deliveries to remote ZIP codes, says Steve Holmes of UPS. Some 2.5 percent of all UPS shipments are affected by the charge, which Holmes says hits the shipper--not the recipient.

"Everybody else does it," Holmes says of his competitors. Indeed, FedEx charges $3 for unscheduled package pickups, but in February dropped a $1 surcharge from its Express Saver three-day delivery product, according to Carla Boyd of FedEx.

Want to avoid the charge? Have a traditional office-based company ship or receive your packages. Or use a pack-and-ship service. But beware: They often charge their own fee for service.

Jeff Zbar is a homebased writer, speaker and author of Home Office Know-How (Upstart Publishing).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.