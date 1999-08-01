Now You See It

Get more out of your graphics.

Adobe Photoshop is a great graphics program, but it's complex and takes a lot of horsepower to run properly. If your graphics needs are less demanding, check out Alchemy Mindworks' Graphic Workshop Professional. With a $40 registration fee, it's much easier on the budget than Photoshop. It's a handy and intuitive program I've used for picture format conversions and viewing downloaded files. Graphic Workshop handles more than those basic tasks, though. It reads and converts among more than 40 image formats; displays image slide shows; and rotates, scales, reverses and crops images. A variety of filters work with the program for unlimited effects.

A shareware program, Graphic Workshop Professional is available as a free downloadable demo at http://www.mindworkshop.com The demo allows you to get a full idea of the program's extensive capabilities. Add $5 to the registration fee and Alchemy will send you a CD-ROM version of the software.