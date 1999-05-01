Office Max

Finding the perfect office arrangement is as easy as A, B, C, or-in the case of home offices-U, L, P or V.

May 1, 1999 2 min read

This story appears in the May 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

The beauty of having a home office is you can set it up any way you like. Your only constraints are budget and available square footage. Choose one of these four arrangements to make your home office more functional, productive and inviting. (After all, if you don't like your home office, you won't be as productive.)

The U-shaped work area, the ideal, allows you to keep everything within reach on three surfaces.

The L-shaped work area offers the important advantage of getting equipment off your desk and onto a secondary surface, without taking up as much room as the U.

With the parallel work area (the P arrangement), one surface is placed opposite the other, which gives you two surfaces on which to work.

The fourth and least used is the V or corner arrangement. If home office space is tight, you can make use of otherwise unused corners this way. You'll have a surface in front of you (ideal for your monitor) and surfaces angled to the left and right.

Whichever arrangement you choose will depend primarily on the size of your office, the type of furniture you have and how much work surface you need. Keep this in mind: If someone else is sharing your office, your choice.

Lisa Kanarek (http://www.everythingsorganized.com) is a home office organizing expert and author of several books, including Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).