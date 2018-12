Tracking your e-mail

April 1, 2000 1 min read

E-mail is spooky. You shoot it off into the cybervoid, and does anybody read it? Know for sure by using CertifiedMail (www.certifiedmail.com), which provides secure tools for tracking your e-mail. Free for home users, a version aimed at businesses costs $10.00 per month.

